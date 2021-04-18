PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Detectives identify 35 suspects in a drug bust in Lealman, at the heart of south Pinellas County following the service of three search warrants.

According to detectives, an investigation began in October 2020 to focus on reducing the number of narcotic sales in and around East Lealman.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives determined narcotic transactions at three locations contributed to over 150 fatal and non-fatal overdoses from December 2020 to January 2021. These locations were identified as 2768 Grove Park Avenue North, Unit 1, St. Petersburg, 2524 50th Avenue North, St. Petersburg and 4819 Haines Road North, St. Petersburg.

As a result of their investigation, detectives identified 35 suspects with 69 charges. The charges included narcotics sales and possession of Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, detectives served search warrants for each of the locations and conducted an arrest round-up operation. As a result, 17 of the 35 suspects were arrested. Eighteen suspects still have pending criminal charges.

According to detectives, 15 additional suspects were arrested during the operation and charged with narcotic offenses.

Click here for a complete list of those arrested in this phase of the investigation. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 31 suspects were transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident and the investigation continues. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.