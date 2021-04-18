POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Polk County will soon shutter their COVID-19 vaccination scheduling portal.

The COVID-19 vaccine portal is due to close Sunday, just before midnight. The call center will remain open until Friday. Health officials with the Florida Department of Health in Polk County say the need for scheduling appointments is no longer necessary as shots enter more arms.

Instead, they will transition the vaccination efforts to larger walk-up vaccine sites where appointments will not be necessary as the vaccine has become more available across the county.

On April 20 and 28, COVID-19 Vaccines will be available at Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m..

In addition to DOH-Polk and Lakeland Regional Health’s vaccine availability, COVID-19 vaccine is also becoming more widely available through local pharmacies and private providers. Individuals are encouraged to visit the state’s COVID-19 vaccine locator to find vaccine availability nearest them. This can be found by visiting http://www.floridahealth.gov/ and clicking the Vaccine Site Locator map located on the home page.

Officials say residents in need of a homebound vaccination may register through the state’s homebound website at homeboundvaccine@em.myflorida.com. Their request will be routed to a regional incident management team who conduct home visits to administer vaccine.