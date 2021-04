In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Justin Theroux meets Willie Geist in his bar, Ray’s, in New York City, along with his dog Kuma. Theroux talks about his career in Hollywood and his new Apple TV+ series, “The Mosquito Coast,” originally written as a novel by his uncle Paul Theroux in 1981. He also opens up about his marriage to Jennifer Aniston and the spotlight that came with it.