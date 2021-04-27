PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Detectives are still searching for the suspect or any tips related to a shooting that occured on Saturday evening in unincorporated Largo.

Authorities with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occured at the Handy Corner convenience store located at 2325 119th Street in Largo.

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, at approximately 8:18 p.m., patrol deputies responded to the location and found 31-year-old Justin Wiley suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information contact Detective Creaser at jcreaser@pcsonet.com or (727) 582-5803.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.