TAMPA, Fla. – The defending Super Bowl Champions agree to a deal with wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The breaking news came Wednesday morning that the defending champs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed wide receiver Antonio Brown to a 1 year deal for $3.1 Million ahead of the 2021 NFL draft. The deal is worth up to $6.25 Million and includes a $2 Million signing bonus according to Brown’s agent.

The re-signing of the veteran wide receiver marks the ninth notable signing of the Bucs offseason:

Tom Brady – QB

Lavonte David – LB

Rob Gronkowski – TE

Ndamukong Suh – DT

Chris Godwin – WR

Leonard Fournette – RB

Giovani Bernard – RB

Shaq Barrett – LB

The Bucs are the only team in the salary cap era to bring back all 22 Super Bowl starters. Raise the flags!