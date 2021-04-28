CW44 Signal LossPlanned Maintenance: Viewers of CW44 may experience a loss of signal.
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Florida, NFL, super bowl, tampa, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The defending Super Bowl Champions agree to a deal with wide receiver Antonio Brown.

CW44 News At 10

The breaking news came Wednesday morning that the defending champs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed wide receiver Antonio Brown to a 1 year deal for $3.1 Million ahead of the 2021 NFL draft. The deal is worth up to $6.25 Million and includes a $2 Million signing bonus according to Brown’s agent.

The re-signing of the veteran wide receiver marks the ninth notable signing of the Bucs offseason:

  • Tom Brady – QB
  • Lavonte David – LB
  • Rob Gronkowski – TE
  • Ndamukong Suh – DT
  • Chris Godwin – WR
  • Leonard Fournette – RB
  • Giovani Bernard – RB
  • Shaq Barrett – LB

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Bucs are the only team in the salary cap era to bring back all 22 Super Bowl starters. Raise the flags!