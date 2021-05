\"All American\" panel during SCAD aTVfest 2019 at SCADshow on February 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2019 )

Our host Darriel Roy interviews Alondra Delgado, who is an actress and writer best known for her role as Vanessa Montes in the American sports Drama Series, All American on the CW Network.