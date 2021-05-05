CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A pedestrian was hospitalized after being was struck and injured late Tuesday evening in Clearwater.

Authorities with Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a pedestrian-involved crash at Drew Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 29-year-old pedestrian was struck by an SUV that was traveling eastbound on Drew Street. The pedestrian was attempting to cross the street against the red light. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he is listed in critical condition.

CW44 News At 10 will provide further details as they are made available.