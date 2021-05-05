WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A softball game in Winter Haven ends in gunshots and leaves police searching for more information.

Winter Haven police officers responded to the Polk State College DiamondPlex parking lot Tuesday evening around 9:30 pm where an altercation occurred between players from opposing softball teams and gunshots were heard.

The altercation was over by the time officers had arrived but police are able to make contact with one player who claimed he was “sucker-punched” by another player, resulting in the ensuing altercation. The alleged aggressor had already left the scene by that time and the only injuries reported were minor abrasions.

Witnesses in the area stated the aggressor entered an unknown vehicle where the gunshots were eventually fired from as the vehicle drove past the parking area. Nobody was struck by the gunfire, though officers located two vehicles that had been struck.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information that can help detectives identify the vehicle occupants is asked to call Detective Shane Ditty at 863-291-5752. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.