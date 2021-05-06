POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Two Florida Men were are behind bars after propositioning undercover detectives for lewd sexual acts at two different public parks. One of the men arrested is a registered sex offender.

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, undercover detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit arrested two local men for the lewd activity at two public county parks.

74-year-old James Charles Leamy of Dundee was arrested at Lake Fannie Boat Ramp after he propositioned an undercover detective to engage in a lewd act with him and grabbed the detective’s groin. Leamy was charged with Battery (M1) and Offer/Agree to Commit a Lewd Act (M-2). He was released from jail after posting a $750.00 bond.

67-year-old Clifford Mark Sutton, a registered sex offender, of Auburndale was arrested at Saddle Creek Park. Sutton propositioned the undercover detective to engage in a lewd act while exposing his genitals. Sutton was charged with Offer/Agree to Commit a Lewd Act (M-2), and Indecent Exposure (M-1). He was released from jail after posting a $750.00 bond.

“Polk County has beautiful parks where our citizens, families and children can enjoy the outdoors. We patrol our public parks to prevent illegal activity and to enforce county ordinances and state law. We will continue to arrest people who engage in lewd activity in our public places.”- Grady Judd, Sheriff