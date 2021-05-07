PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A pedestrian was killed in Pinellas Park early Friday morning by a 23-year-old St. Pete woman woman driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Friday, May 7, 2021, at approximately 12:25 AM, Pinellas Park officers responded to a crash in the 6900 Block of 66th Street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased from injuries sustained. The victim was later identified as 33-year-old Jesus Ramon Gutierrez-Hipolito.

The vehicle involved was a 2016 Nissan Sentra, traveling north on 66th St in the middle lane. The driver, 23-year-old Carly Christopher, sustained no injuries as a result of the crash. Officers on scene observed signs of impairment and completed a DUI investigation. Carly was arrested for DUI and provided a breath sample of .153 and .156. At the time of the crash, the pedestrian was crossing mid-block and outside of a crosswalk.

Carly has been transported to the Pinellas County Jail and was booked for DUI, over .15. In Florida, it is illegal to drive with a .08% BAC (blood alcohol content) or higher. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.