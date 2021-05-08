HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Hillsborough County Public Schools teacher was arrested Friday for a sexual relationship with a student that lasted more than a year.

Between November 2019 and December 2020, Alberto Rivera Claudio (known simply as Mr. Rivera to students), 46, had a sexual relationship with a female student. At one point over the course of the relationship, Rivera was the student’s Spanish teacher.

Through investigative means, HCSO detectives learned about the relationship. On May 7, 2021, Rivera was arrested on 12 counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor (Authority Figure Over Student).

“Educators have the responsibility to teach their students right from wrong, but this suspect didn’t seem to understand the difference himself,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As parents, we place trust in teachers to not only educate our children with the skills and knowledge they’ll need in the future but also to be good role models for them. This suspect will face the consequences for his wrongful actions.”



Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Rivera’s is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office by calling (813) 247-8200.

He was booked into jail Friday evening on a $180,000.00 bond.