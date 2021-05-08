The decorated Iraq War veteran, Brian G. Kolfage, of Miramar Beach, Florida, was indicted by a federal grand jury for crimes related to the filing of his 2019 income taxes on Thursday. Kolfage, who faces a separate federal indictment out of the Southern District of New York for fraud and money laundering related offenses, now also faces one count of filing a false tax return and one count of wire fraud related to the electronic filing of his tax return in Northern Florida.

We Build The Wall, Inc. is a crowdfunding effort to build a wall along the US/Mexico border. Kolfage is credited on the organization’s call to action as saying:

'If you are sick and tired of watching politicians in both parties obstructing President Trump's plan to build a wall on our southern border, then you have come to the right place. We The People are coming together to build segments of border wall on private property and the best part is, we're going to do it for a fraction of what it costs the government.'

The indictment alleges that between January 2019 and July 2020, Kolfage engaged in a scheme to defraud the government in relation to his 2019 federal income tax returns. The charges allege that Kolfage received hundreds of thousands of dollars from multiple organizations during 2019, including We Build the Wall, Inc., which were deposited into his personal bank account. Kolfage is alleged to have failed to report this income to the Internal Revenue Service.

“IRS-CI is working diligently to stop those who, regardless of their résumé or social status, violate the integrity of our nation’s tax system,” said Special Agent in Charge Brian Payne of IRS Criminal Investigation. “We take our mission seriously. IRS Special Agents are particularly interested in cases where someone for his own personal benefit has taken what belonged to others. We encourage everyone to practice due diligence when donating their hard-earned money.”

Kolfage will make his initial appearance on this indictment on May 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm Central Time, at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola, Florida. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment.

The charges contained in the indictment are only allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.