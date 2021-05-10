CW44 Signal LossPlanned Maintenance: Viewers of CW44 may experience a loss of signal.
Billionaire SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosted “Saturday Night Live” and revealed he has Asperger’s syndrome. With cryptocurrency investors watching closely, Musk also namedropped Dogecoin.