TAMPA, FLA. (CW44 News At 10) -Two men are facing up to life in federal prison after distributing narcotics that ended in an individual’s death.

Marvin “MJ” Mitchell 36, of St. Petersburg and Christopher Hughes 43, of Pinellas Park are being charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, crack cocaine, and fentanyl, which caused an individuals death. The two men are also being charged with possession of heroin, crack cocaine, and fentanyl according to officials.

If Mitchell and Hughes are convicted of all counts, they could face up to a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years, and up to life in federal prison.

Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announced the return of the superseding indictment charges on Tuesday, May 11.

Mitchell and his co-conspirators, including Hughes, sold narcotics that included heroin, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. In June 2019, members of this conspiracy distributed narcotics to an individual, who later died.

According to the indictment the Medical Examiner’s Office for Pasco and Pinellas Counties had determined the cause of death of the individual was fentanyl toxicity.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.