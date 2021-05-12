TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — Florida Woman pleads guilty to knowingly and intentionally distributing a substance containing a mixture of heroin, acetyl fentanyl, and fentanyl that lead to an individual dead.

Joamary Rosario 30, of Tampa plead guilty on Tuesday, May 11. Rosario faces up to a minimum of 20 years in prison, and up to life in federal prison.

Rosario’s sentencing date has not been set according to officials.

On November 6, 2018 G.S. contacted Rosario, and ordered 10 bags of heroin according to the plea agreement. Rosario, his regular drug dealer delivered the mixture of heroin, acetyl fentanyl, and fentanyl to G.S. at a hotel.

G.S. used one bag of the mixture and died of overdose that night according to the plea agreement. The next day one of G.S. friends found him and called 911.

Law enforcement officers did find the unused bags of the mixture as well as his cellphones that contained messages to Rosario related to the drugs on one of them in the hotel room.

According to officials, on of the officers posed as G.S. and ordered more of the same drugs from Rosario. Rosario agreed and arrived at the hotel hours later and was arrested.

Rosario had several bags of the mixture in her possession each containing the same amount of heroin, acetyl fentanyl, and fentanyl she had sold to G.S. the night before.