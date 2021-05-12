FORT MYERS, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — A Former school teacher has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possession of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell sentenced Christopher Ted Duluk (32) of Fort Myers on Tuesday, May 11. Duluk was sentenced to seven years in federal prison as well as a 15-year term of supervised release and ordered to register as a sex offender.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating into Duluk for unlawfully impersonating a law enforcement officer and for using a government license plate according to court documents.

In December of 2019, deputies from LCSO executed a search warrant on Duluk’s home and vehicle where they seized Duluk’s vehicle and a thumb drive that was in the trunk of the vehicle.

During the search of the thumb drive, the LCSO observed an image depicting child sexual abuse. A forensic analysis of the thumb drive revealed approximately 150 images and 150 videos depicting sexual exploitation and abuse of children according to court documents.

On March 10, 2020, a search warrant was conducted at Duluk’s residence where they seized his laptop computer. Later the LCSO identified approximately 90 videos of sexual exploitation and sexual abuse of children.

Duluk was found guilty after a bench trial on December 2, 2020.