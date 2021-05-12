ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — Man charged with manslaughter after an altercation with his roommate ends in death.

The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a call at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 of a suspicious death at 3460 24th Avenue South Apt. 22.

According to officials the police found Richard John Trembly deceased in his bedroom. He suffered apparent head trauma.

After investigating, officers arrested Damien Knight AKA Craig Hammerly, His roommate. Hammerly was then charged with manslaughter just before midnight.

According to officials investigators determined the two had a physical altercation leading to Trembly’s injuries and death.