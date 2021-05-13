TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — Florida Man sentenced to 27 years and 3 months in federal prison for receiving and possessing materials depicting the sexual exploitations of children.
Robert Boehme 64, of Nokimos, a town just north of Venice, Florida was sentenced to 27 years and three months as well as a 10-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, FBI agents detected several online requests to download child pornography over the internet, and traced these to Boehme’s residence.
Once agents executed a federal search warrant of Boehme's residence, they caught Boehme as he was downloading child exploitation material over the internet.
According to court documents a forensic examination of Boehme’s computer revealed that he had amassed a collection of tens of thousands of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.
Boehme had pleaded guilty on December 7, 2020.