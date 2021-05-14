TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Billowing black smoke filled the air of South Tampa Friday afternoon as a controlled burn ensued on a job site.Florida Man Sentenced To 27 Years For Child Pornography
A controlled fire occurred Friday just after noon on a job site on Westshore Boulevard in South Tampa just north of Gandy Boulevard. The fire was apparently permitted through the EPC and under the supervision of Miller & Sons.
No further information has been released at the time of publishing but CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.
EDIT: This article was updated to reflect that the fire located on the job site was a scheduled controlled burn.