TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is asking for the communities input on features for the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project.

The improvements on the bridge will be both functional and beautiful according to officials.

FDOT is asking for the community to participate in the process and cast their vote for their favorite “sail” design that best exemplifies Tampa Bay. The Sails will be located along the four scenic overlooks of the new bridge.

Voting for the design will begin May 17 and run through May 31. The two options that the community can vote on are, “Marconi Sail” and the “Schooner Sail.” Both Designs are nautically inspired by the surrounding waters of Tampa Bay.

To cast your vote on the designs, visit their website for more.

Once the bridge replacement is complete, there will be four general purposed lanes and two toll express lanes in each direction. There will also be a 12-foot shared use path that will be separated from the roadway and will connect to trails on either side of the bridge.

Construction of the bridge replacement is expected to be complete in late 2025.