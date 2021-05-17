TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Soon, restaurant and bar owners will be able to include alcohol in their to-go and delivery menus.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law in Ormond Beach on Thursday, saying this will help businesses make more money while people are less likely to come out to restaurants.

Owner of Ferg’s Sports Bar and Grill, Mark Ferguson, says “I think it’s fantastic. There are so many people hurting out there. We need everything we can to keep revenue flowing.”

Ferguson says hearing that restaurants will be able to include alcohol in to-go and delivery orders is exciting.

“A lot of people do not want to come in and sit and drink anymore. They want to get their food or drinks and leave and this will make it much easier for us to operate,” said Ferguson.

He says his business has lost a lot of money through the pandemic, so the new law could really help.

“It could do 10% for us after we let everyone know what’s going on,” said Ferguson.

John English, Owner of Lala’s Sangria Bar, agrees. He says “It would probably help us about 10% or 15%, I imagine, which is amazing.”

English says he thinks the new law could bring in more customers.

“It’s going to be amazing. Especially if someone is visiting the neighborhood, they are having a pool party, they can come here, grab a couple of bowers to go along with some food items,” said English.

Among other rules, the law requires the charge for food and non-alcoholic drinks to be at least 40% of the bill, it also requires the alcoholic to-go drinks to be put in a sealed container to make sure it hasn’t been opened before.

No matter what the rules are, English says he’s ready to serve more drink options to customers.

“A lot of places didn’t make it through the pandemic, so the fact that we are still open and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, I think is the most important part,” said English.

The law goes into effect on July 1, 2021.