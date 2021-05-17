HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in locating a missing endangered adult.

Arthur Brown, 65, was last seen by a family friend on May 8, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the Rebar (lounge) located on Broad Street in Brooksville.

Brown had parted way with his friend, and he seemed fine according to officials. The friend left for vacation the next day.

Upon returning from vacation on May 15, the friend had located a suicide note that was left on her porch by Brown while she was away. The friend called Brown’s cellphone numerous times without getting an answer. She then called law enforcement to report him missing according to reports.

Brown’s vehicle is a 2004 red and silver Ford F-150, single cab pickup truck. It was last seen at the Motel 6 located on US-19 and Cortez Boulevard in Weeki Wachee on May 13.

It is still unknown when the truck left the Motel 6 parking lot or its last known direction of travel.

Brown is possibly armed with an unknown type revolver.

Arthur Brown’s physical description is as follows:

White Male

Date of Birth – 09-29-1956

Height – 5’10”

Weight – Unknown

Hair – Gray

Eyes – Blue

Last seen wearing – Unknown Clothing.

If you have seen Mr. Brown, or know his current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.