SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — A Bradenton woman has been arrested on charges of Vehicular Homicide by the Sarasota Police.

Leyonna Dunbar, 29, of Bradenton has been arrested in connection to a January 2021 fatal pedestrian crash.

Dunbar is facing charges of Vehicular Homicide, Leaving the Scene of a Crash involving Death, and Driving with a Suspended License.

On January 22, 2021, just before 1:30 a.m., members of the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the area of 32nd Street and U.S. 41 (North Tamiami Trail) for a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

A man, age 66 of Sarasota, was hit and killed by a vehicle in which the driver failed to stop and continued north on U.S. 41.

Officers observed a vehicle passing through a traffic light at U.S. 41 and University Parkway with damage to the front of the car, by using red light camera footage.

Officers were later able to locate the registration information and matched the suspect vehicle, a 2001 Volkswagen, that matched the make and model of evidence left at the scene according to officials.

According to records, officers conducted a search warrant of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, a Taco Bell receipt was found and DNA swabs were taken from the steering wheel.

In March 2021, Dunbar was identified as the driver of the vehicle the night of the crash.

In April 2021, DNA swabs taken from the steering wheel matched the DNA of Dunbar. Dunbar was arrested at her place of employment on May 14, 2021, and transported to the Sarasota County Jail. She’s currently being held on a $185,000 bond.