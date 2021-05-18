MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — Federal Law Enforcement Officers arrested a foreign elected official for drug trafficking on Monday, May 17 at the Miami International Airport.

Miguel Andres Gutierrez Diaz, 58, of Santiago, is an elected member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic.

Gutierrez Diaz was arrested Monday night after an international flight from the Dominican Republic to Miami.

According to the indictment returned by a Miami federal grand jury on March 11, 2021, from about 2014 to 2017, Congressman Gutierrez Diaz was part of a transnational drug ring that operated in the Dominican Republic, Colombia, and the United States. The federal indictment charges Gutierrez Diaz and others with three counts: conspiring to distribute cocaine, knowing that it would be imported into the United States; conspiring to import cocaine into the United States; and conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. If convicted, Gutierrez Diaz faces up to life imprisonment.

Gutierrez Diaz made his first court appearance Tuesday, May 18 at 2:00 p.m.