BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– There is limited boat access at Hunters Lake due to low water levels.
The Hernando County Department of Public Works Waterways Division announced that there is limited boat access due to low water levels.
The boat ramp will remain open for kayak and canoe access, but larger boats will not be able to pass through the canal.
Lake level us expected to return to its normal levels by the end of wet season.
For more information contact the Hernando County Department of Public Works Waterways Division at (352)-754-4060.