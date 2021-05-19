Novel coronavirus 2019 nCoV pcr diagnostics kit. This is RT-PCR kit to detect presence of 2019-nCoV or covid19 virus in clinical specimens. In vitro diagnostic test based on real-time PCR technology

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is closing the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Gulf View Square Mall.

The last day for testing at the Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey will be Monday, May 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The Drive-thru testing site will be closing due to the positivity rate being down below five percent. Over 226,000 people have been vaccinated in Pasco County as of May 19 according to officials.

For additional COVID-19 testing sites in Pasco County visit their website.

For additional information on Department of Health Pasco’s COVID-19 vaccination operations visit their website.