PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — Pasco County Library System will be temporarily closing the South Holiday Branch beginning Saturday, May 22.

The South Holiday Branch will be closing for a top-to-bottom renovation, including new furnishing, floors, ceilings, and new makerspace according to officials.

The South Holiday Library is located at 4649 Mile Stretch Road. The Library is the next branch in line for renovation with funding provided by the General Obligation Bond voters passed in 2018.

On Monday, May 24, the newly remodeled Centennial Park Library at 5740 Moog Road in Holiday will be reopening.

For more information visit their website.