POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — Two men were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday, May 18, around 7:44 p.m. on State Road 60 near Lake Wales.

Billy Burgess, 27, of Bartow and Thomas Snipes III, 35, of Winter Haven were both killed in the crash Tuesday night. Both men were ejected from the vehicle, and found deceased upon the arrival of first responders according to reports.

Burgess was the driver of the black 2003 Chevrolet pick-up truck, Snipes was a passenger.

According to evidence and witness statements, the preliminary investigation shows that Burgess’ truck was travelling westbound on SR 60 in the inside lane. As he approached a curve in the roadway, Burgess lost control of the vehicle and it drove through the median and rotated. The truck then entered the eastbound lanes and the truck flipped several times.

Both men were ejected from the truck, causing their fatal injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt according to officials. The pick-up truck struck a utility pole on the south side of the road, and the pole broke off at its base.