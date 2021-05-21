CW44 Signal LossPlanned Maintenance: Viewers of CW44 may experience a loss of signal.
Filed Under:Actress, Bette Midler, Hocus Pocus, Kathy Najimy, sarah jessica parker, Sequel
The Hocus Pocus sequel is officially a go, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy returning for the magical Disney+ project.