CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — The ceremony for the Imagine Clearwater Project that was set for Monday, May 24, has been postponed by Clearwater City Officials.

The ceremony will happen at a future date after officials are more comfortable with construction costs. Underground and utility work has already started according to officials.

Imagine Clearwater is an investment in the redevelopment of Downtown Clearwater and its waterfront – including construction of a new 4,000-seat covered amphitheater in Coachman Park – that will be a must-see destination point in the Tampa Bay area.

The project is designed to connect the waterfront and the Downtown Clearwater community.

Imagine Clearwater includes an expansive park and recreational spaces, a gateway plaza and bluff walk that connects the park to downtown, a bay walk promenade overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, a lake area with picnic shelters, and an ocean-themed play area with an interactive pop-jet water feature.

Work is supposed to start late this summer.