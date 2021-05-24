CLEARWATER, Fla (CW44 News At 10) — The Clearwater Fire and Rescue beach lifeguards will be offering two summer camps for junior lifeguards this summer.

The first camp will begin June 14 and run through the 18, and is for ages 8-12. The second camp is June 21-25, and is for ages 13-16. The camp is offered on Clearwater beach and will go 10:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. each day. The camp costs $150 per child.

“This camp is a perfect opportunity for youngsters who may be interested in a lifeguard job when they get older,” said Patrick Brafford, beach lifeguard manager for the city.

Junior lifeguards will work alongside lifeguards and learn first aid, CPR and how to rescue and treat swimmers in distress. They will also get to see a presentation from Clearwater Marine Aquarium on the many kinds of marine life that call the beach home.

Camp participants must be able to swim 100 yards unassisted, tread water for five minutes and swim underwater for 10 feet. Testing, registration forms and payment are due before the start of the camps.

For more information or to register, call 727-462-6963.