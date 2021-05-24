PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (CW44 News At 10)– There will be a graduation ceremony for the six K-9s and their partners for completing their training on Tuesday, May 25.

The ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Pinellas Park High School located at 6305 118th Avenue North in Largo.

The six K-9s and their partners from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas Park Police Department, Largo Police Department, and Gulfport Police Department will be recognized with training completion certificates.

The K-9 teams trained from February 15, 2021 to June 3, 2021 with PCSO K-9 trainer, Deputy Tony Lorusso.

Throughout their four months of training the K-9s learned obedience commands, bite work, area and building searches, tracking, and human odor response. After being on the road and patrolling the streets with their partners, some K-9s may be given the opportunity to continue their training in narcotic and explosives detection.

The event is free and the public is welcome to attend the graduation and K-9 demonstration, where they will be highlighting their new skills. The K-9 graduation will feature agility demonstrations, bite demonstrations, and a few surprises.

A preview on the K-9 graduates.

Graduates:

Sergeant Michael Kilian and K-9 Eddie

Deputy Jeffrey Clement and K-9 Creed

Pinellas Park Police Officer Wesley Ducheney and K-9 Kojak

Largo Police Officer Patrick Newbill and K-9 Sway-Z

Gulfport Police Officer David Janovich and K-9 Cezar

Gulfport Police Officer Richard Bynum and K-9 Ghost