CITRUS COUNTY, Fla (CW44 News At 10) — A Lecanto High School teacher is under arrest after engaging in inappropriate conversation of sexual nature with a student through text messages.

According to officials, Detective Mission with the CCSO Special Victims Unit obtained evidence that revealed 33-year-old Adam Joseph Joerres had been engaging in inappropriate conversations of a sexual nature with a student through text messages spanning over the past several months.

Earlier this morning, officials made contact with Joerres regarding the case. During the interview, Joerres made statements that confirmed the allegations.

He was subsequently placed under arrest for solicitation of sexual conduct from a student by an authority figure.

“Very few professions are as trusted with nurturing our children as teachers are. Unfortunately, in his official capacity, Joerres abused our community’s trust in him,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “A school should always be a place of safety and learning, not somewhere that a predator like Joerres takes advantage of their position and authority.”

Joerres is currently being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility with a bond of $10,000.00 per the bond schedule.