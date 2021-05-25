CLEARWATER, Fla (CW44 News At 10)– As of May 24, there will be numerous road closures in the city of Clearwater.

Cleveland Street west of Osceola Avenue is now permanently closed to traffic, due to construction associated with the Image Clearwater project, venue, and amenities as of May 24. Those who wish to access the boat slips can do so from Pierce and Drew streets.

Reynolds Avenue from Jeffords to Pinellas streets is currently closed to traffic now through May 28, due to Morton Plant Hospital’s repairing of a steam line. Detour: Fort Harrison Avenue.

The lanes of Mandalay Avenue between Rockaway and Ambler streets will shift during construction starting May 25 through May 27, due to a sewer lateral repair. Drivers should use caution along this route.

The eastbound lane of Cleveland Street from Garden to East avenues will be closed to traffic May 26, due to a water meter installation. Detour: Park Street.

Druid Road from Lake to Yelvington avenues will be closed to traffic from June 1 to 15, due to necessary utility repairs. Detour: Turner Street.

Questions call the city of Clearwater’s Traffic Engineering Division at (727)-562-4750.