TAMPA, Fla (CW44 News At 10) — A missing person report, lead to an arrest of a man for sexual battery of an 11-year-old girl.

Cory S. Hutchinson, 30, was arrested after a joint investigation began as a missing person report in Bay County, Florida led to the arrest of Hutchinson for multiple charges.

The 11-year-old victim was reported missing from a residence on March 20, 2021. She was last seen on March 13, 2021 according to officials. The victim was later recovered at her residence on March 21, 2021.

During the investigation it was revealed from the victim’s phone she was communicating with Hutchinson. The two were together during the time she was missing, and traveling to several cities within Florida, including Orlando and Tampa according to reports.

Hutchinson is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual battery of an 11-year-old girl.