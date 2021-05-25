ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Son charged with attempted first degree murder after reports of a stabbing at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.

Jabari Kalonji, 27, is being charged with attempted first degree murder after his mother, Pamela Yerby-Cole, 53, suffered very serious injuries.

Yerby-Cole is currently in critical, but stable condition.

At 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, police responded to a stabbing at a home on 2330 49th Street S. Yerby-Cole was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Kalonji was taken into police custody.