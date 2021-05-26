CW44 Signal LossPlanned Maintenance: Viewers of CW44 may experience a loss of signal.
The Daytime Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, and late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek was nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host. In another posthumous nod, “Larry King Now” was nominated for Outstanding Informative Talk Show.