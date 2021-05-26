TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — Suspect arrested in a deadly hit-and-run on Wednesday, May 26.

Queenasia Powell, 29, was arrested on Wednesday at 9:30 am. after Powell reversed and accelerated backwards in her vehicle, striking and dragging the victim.

Powell was seated in the driver’s seat of a gray Honda Accord while the victim, an adult white female was standing outside of the vehicle according to reports.

According to officials, Powell got out of the driver seat and pulled the victim from under her vehicle, noting she had serious injuries. Powell fled the scene without rendering aid, however officers arriving on-scene quickly apprehended her.

Detectives were able to identify Powell as the drive. Powell admitted to backing into the victim.

Powell was charged with DUI Manslaughter, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Death, Driving Without a Valid Driver License with Death.