ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– There will be a nightly ramp closure from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, through Sunday, June 6.

The eastbound 118th Avenue North ramp to I-275 will be closing nightly.

The temporary closure is due to crews preforming overhead bridge work associated with the Gateway Expressway project.

Motorists will be detouring around the work zone by continuing east on 118th Avenue N., north on 28th Street N., east onto Roosevelt Boulevard towards the southbound or northbound I-275 ramps.

There will be warning signs and electronic signs to assist the motorist traveling the area.

Motorists should anticipate delays and congestion during these detours.

For more information on this project, please visit their website.