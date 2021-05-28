ORLANDO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Man found guilty of attempted enticement of a 13-year-old child to engage in sexual activity on Friday, May 28.

Michael Craig Gorycki, 50, of Titusville was found guilty on Friday. Gorycki faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison, and a potential lifetime term of supervised release according to reports.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 12, 2021. Gorycki has been detained since his arrest on August 7, 2020.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, in August 2020, Gorycki engaged in online chats with a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) task force agent who was acting in an undercover capacity and posing as the father of a 13-year-old girl.

During the online conversation, Gorycki expressed interest in meeting the father in order to gain access to and sexually assault his minor daughter. Gorycki expressed in detail his intention to rape the child and teach her to perform a specific sexual act.

Gorycki was arrested when he traveled to meet the father at a prearranged meeting place in Titusville so that he could have sex with the 13-year-old child.