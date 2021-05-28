PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Detectives have been assigned to investigate the death of a Pinellas County Jail inmate on Friday, May 28.

According to investigators, 57-year-old Lawrence Gabbert was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Gabbert was arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department. Gabbert was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a trespassing charge.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, while Gabbert was housed alone in a single-cell, he suffered a medical event and was transported to Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg. On Friday, May, 28, 2021, at approximately 1:05 p.m., he was pronounced dead according to detectives.

The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.