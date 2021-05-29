PENSACOLA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Thursday, May 27, for drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Cedric O. Valentine, 45, of Fort Walton Beach was sentenced following his conviction on multiple charges related to possession and distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and marijuana, as well as possession of firearms.

On February 25, 2021 a federal jury found Valentine guilty, which led to his sentencing.

According to reports, Valentine was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of more of a mixture of methamphetamine; 40 grams or more of mixture of fentanyl; 100 grams or more of mixture of heroin; and marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The evidence introduced at trial included evidence seized during a search of Valentine’s residence on May 15, 2020, which included 335 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, 991 grams of methamphetamine, 792 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of cocaine, and 5 grams of hydrocodone.

DEA agents and investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office also seized $24,796 in cash, along with two loaded handguns, an AR-15 style rifle, and a loaded extended magazine for the AR-15 style rifle.

“A collaborative effort between all of our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners shut down this distributor of extremely dangerous narcotics in Northern Florida.” said DEA’s Miami Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge La Verne Hibbert.

Valentine 20-year mandatory term in federal prison will be followed by 10-years of federal supervised release.