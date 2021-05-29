JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida Man charged with escape from federal custody on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Derrick S. McCullough, 31, of Keystone Heights was charged with escape from federal custody. If convicted, McCullough faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison according to reports.

According to the indictment, on March 29, 2021, McCullough escaped from custody at Keeton Corrections Residential Reentry Center, a halfway house in Jacksonville, Florida.

McCullough was confined to Keeton while serving the final portion of a sentence imposed in connection with a federal conviction for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.