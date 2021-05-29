CW44 Signal LossPlanned Maintenance: Viewers of CW44 may experience a loss of signal.
Filed Under:Arrested, Crime, escape, florida man
Handcuffed prisoner in jail Credit: iStock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida Man charged with escape from federal custody on Friday, May 28, 2021.

(credit: Evlakhov Valeriy/Shutterstock)

Derrick S. McCullough, 31, of Keystone Heights was charged with escape from federal custody. If convicted, McCullough faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison according to reports.

According to the indictment, on March 29, 2021, McCullough escaped from custody at Keeton Corrections Residential Reentry Center, a halfway house in Jacksonville, Florida.

McCullough was confined to Keeton while serving the final portion of a sentence imposed in connection with a federal conviction for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.