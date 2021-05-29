3 Mar 1998: A general view of Tropicana Field, home to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport Photo of Tropicana Field. (credit: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Tropicana Field redevelopment proposal has been narrowed down to two firms by Mayor Rick Kriseman.

On Friday, May 28, Mayor Rick Kriseman narrowed down the proposals to two firms; Midtown Development and Sugar Hill Community Partners, JMA Ventures.

Public engagement to come will focus on these two proposals.

“All four finalists have impressive visions for the site and the experience to execute this generational project, but I believe the Midtown and Sugar Hill proposals best reflect the community’s desires and that these firms are well-positioned to provide additional details and ultimately transform this site,” said Mayor Kriseman.