GAINESVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida man convicted on charges of production, receipt, and possession of child pornography on Thursday, June 3.

John Ernst Tennant Jr., 70, of Gainesville has been convicted after the jury reached a guilty verdict at the conclusion of a three-day trial.

Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced the verdict on Thursday, June 3.

“The prosecution of persons who sexually victimize children is a priority of this District,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “With the assistance of our law enforcement partners, we will ensure that those who engage in such heinous conduct will be held accountable for their actions.”

Tennant’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 17, 2021, at 2:00 pm, at the United States Courthouse in Gainesville before the Honorable Allen Winsor.

Tennant faces a mandatory minimum term of fifteen years imprisonment to Life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a maximum term of Life on supervised release.