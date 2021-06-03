A couple (C) kisses during the fireworks for the new year on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on January 1, 2015. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMON (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – If you are searching for a beautiful Independence Day fireworks show on the beach, look no further than Treasure Island.

The city of Treasure Island is set to light up with spectacular fireworks on the beach. The celebration will be Sunday, July 4 (rain date July 5) starting at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from the beach near Gulf Front Park, located at 10400 Gulf Blvd. Bring a beach chair or towel and enjoy the show as fireworks light up the night sky.

Those coming out to the fireworks show will be able to park in Treasure Island Park for a $20 flat-rate parking fee. Find a list of all metered parking lots by visiting mytreasureisland.com and by clicking on “Parking” in the main drop-down menu. The Treasure Island Police Department reminds residents and visitors to use crosswalks when crossing Gulf Blvd. or other busy roadways.

If you have questions, you can contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 727-547-4575 ext. 221 or 237 or by email at recreation@mytreasureisland.org.