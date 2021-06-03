CW44 Signal LossPlanned Maintenance: Viewers of CW44 may experience a loss of signal.
TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — There will be lane closure on North Florida Avenue between East Ohio and East Indiana starting at 8:00 p.m. June 3.

The left-hand, outside northbound lane of North Florida Avenue will be closed while Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break.

There will be barricades and signs located in the area to assist with traffic flow.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 4am, Friday, June 4. The Tampa Water Department may need to return at a later date to complete additional work.

An update will be provided at that time. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.