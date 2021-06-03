HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Friday, June 4, will be the final day to receive first doses of the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at Hillsborough County’s Palm River Park public vaccination site.

The public vaccination site is inside the community center at the park and is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Vaccinations are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. An appointment is not necessary for this site.

Hillsborough County dispenses the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which can be given to individuals 12 years of age and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to be vaccinated. A doctor’s note or prescription is not required. Health insurance information is being collected in accordance with federal guidance; however, you will not be asked to pay a copay or deductible. Individuals who do not have health insurance will still be vaccinated.

After Friday, June 4, the vaccination site at the Palm River Park will focus on second doses, including for those individuals who missed their second Pfizer dose.

The site will close on June 25, as the County continues to transition vaccination dispensing to the private sector and other community partners.