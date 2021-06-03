TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting a ball hockey clinic for local children on Thursday, June 3 at Rowlett Park.

The ball hockey clinic will also have the local children decorate signs to cheer on the Bolts during their Stanley Cup Playoff Round two series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The signs will be used during warm-ups prior to Game three at Amalie Arena.

There will be around 30 children participating along with staff from the team’s community hockey department, Lightning Made.

The clinic is at Rowlett Park located on 2401 E. Yukon St. and will be from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.