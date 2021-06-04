TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa International Airport is looking for a new voice on their departure shuttles for the month of July. Do you have the pipes for it?

The United Way Suncoast has partnered with Tampa International Airport (TPA) for a unique opportunity for the public to become the voice of the shuttles for the month of July.

TPA spokesperson, Emily Nipps says “This year, we decided to add something new to help get our community involved in our giving campaign…it is the voice of TPA contest. People can make a five-dollar pledge and enter for a chance to win to be the voice of our air-side and land-side shuttle for the month of July.”

Kari Goetz, the Chief Advancement Officer for United Way Suncoast says she was blown away when TPA approached her with the fundraising opportunity. She says “we have been helping the Tampa Bay community for almost a century. Our role is as a convenor, we bring together over seventy-five nonprofit partners and we work in the wrap-around services that benefit early childhood literacy, financial stability and youth success.”

Goetz adds, “Quite frankly when you have a great opportunity like being the voice of the Tampa International Airport Shuttle… we’re meeting the community of donors where they are. Who doesn’t want to give five dollars, to throw it out there and be able to welcome tens of thousands of guests a day to Tampa Bay, through the best airport in America.”

Clocking-in around 60- to 65,000 travelers passing through TPA this summer, Nipps says “having a new voice on there is kind of going to be fun for a month of July, and we think that the people who get to use the shuttles are going to get a kick out of it and the person that is the winner is going to get a kick out of hearing their voice on it.”

TPA shuttles have been voiced by mayors, radio DJs and others. So far, the excitement is paying off. “Right now, we’ve raised about $15,000 with this voice of TPA campaign and we are hoping to hit $20,000 by June 14. We’re hoping some more people throw their name in the hat and we will see who the winner is after that. We will make a big deal about it and we’re very excited,” Goetz said.

By accepting unlimited entries, Goetz hope to real their goal soon. She adds, “You can’t win if you don’t play! So yes, you can get as many entries as you would like … there’s no cap, just keep putting in $5 and keep putting in entries to win.”

If you don’t feel like buying an airline ticket to enter in person, you can enter online here.